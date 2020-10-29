The Elmore Church family is pleased to conduct outreach to community members in need. Two examples of this occurred over the past weekend. Our Sunday school youth held a bottle drive on Saturday to support the Lamoille Community House, the homeless shelter in Hyde Park. Many thanks go to our young people for their generous donation of time in support of this necessary community program, and to Faith Boudreau, our Sunday school superintendent.
Following Sunday’s church service a group of parishioners went to the Manor Nursing Home in Morrisville to wave and sing outside the window of our beloved parishioner, Anita Morris, who is there.
Our Sunday service was facilitated by Jeff Churchill, as worship leader, and Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham were our musicians. Pastor David Adams sermon focused on the greatest of the commandments, which is to love the lord your God with all your heart, soul and mind, and to love your neighbor as yourself.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.