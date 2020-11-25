Our parishioners gathered together Sunday morning in three ways as God’s people of the Elmore church: through the email worship provided weekly by Faith Boudreau, through in person service in the church or through Facebook on the Elmore Church Facebook page. Through all of these venues, we set aside time to worship God in fellowship with the Elmore church family.
It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the loss of beloved church member Anita Morris, who passed away on Saturday. We will miss our dear friend who gave so generously in friendship and love to so many in our church and in the larger Elmore community.
Readings were from Matthew 25:31-46. The sermon was taken from the writings of Rebekah Simon-Peter and addressed the question “Can We Rebuild Trust in America and in Each Other?” Additionally advice was offered by the author regarding “How to Overcome Negativity with Emotional Intelligence.”
Prayers were offered for those dealing with illness, especially the ramifications of COVID. Joys were expressed regarding good marriages and the blessings from those relationships. As we approach Thanksgiving, many blessings were noted as reasons to be thankful.
Our Sunday-school children will this week present a check for $500-plus to the Community House, our local homeless shelter. Thanks to our youngest church members for their fundraising efforts in support of community members in need.
The women’s group, M&M’s, meet virtually on Zoom, Mondays at 5:15 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
