We were greeted Sunday by Susanna Burnham and Jennifer Churchill with Jeff Churchill as worship leader.
The children’s message, delivered by Pastor David Adams, focused on what a feast would look like. The children gave a variety of responses, including Thanksgiving dinner and holiday meals. He tied their responses to Communion, which we receive monthly.
Pastor David’s sermon continued with the theme of Communion. Jesus shared his teachings and food with his disciples at the Last Supper. We were encouraged to do as Jesus did, to feed the hungry and to continue to fill others with his teachings and beliefs.
We celebrated Communion, with David and Kim Whitcomb assisting Pastor Adams. Our prayers included those who are dealing with illness, and especially those entering treatment for cancer. We prayed for travel mercies for those on the roads and in the skies.
Our Sunday school children enter a busy period in February with their outreach service for the residents of The Manor on Feb. 9. As Valentine’s Day approaches, the children will present parishioners with handmade Valentines during the church service on Feb. 9, made during a work session the day before Additionally the children will prepare a meal for delivery to the homeless shelter on Feb. 16. We are grateful for the many outreach efforts of our youngest church members.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s M&M prayer group meets Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.
• Bible class on Saturday, 8:30 a.m., at Wilders house.
• Snow Packers Dinner at Elmore church Feb. 15.
— Sharon Fortune