Sunday worship service began with the call to worship, giving thanks to God for the many ways in which we are blessed. The Scripture lessons were from Psalm 34 and Mark 10. Pastor Sean Delmore’s message focused on the journey Jesus took with the disciples, including the miracle of restoring a blind man’s sight.
The journey to Jerusalem is a testament that evil will not prevail in the world. Scripture is filled with many names which Jesus is called, including the Messiah. Calling us by name is a show of love and familiarity, as it was in biblical times.
Prayers were offered for parishioners struggling with health concerns, including cancer and recovery from recent surgery. Travel mercies were offered for those leaving the area for both business and personal trips. We prayed for direction in revitalizing our ministry following the many restrictions necessitated during our struggle with the COVID pandemic.
Our church’s administrative council met this week, and among the many topics discussed there was conversation regarding how we make the institution of church more welcoming to all in our community. We prayed for a healing presence as we move forward with God’s work in the Elmore church.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.