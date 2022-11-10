Pastor Sean Delmore asked parishioners why it is so difficult for us to quit or give up. Sometimes it is important to quit so that we can move on to a new, better way and embrace change and fresh opportunities. We aren’t defined by our activity. God sees us as who we will become. We were reminded that God sees us all as his beloved children.
Our prayers included those suffering the loss of loved ones and those struggling with health issues. We prayed for children, especially infants, dealing a debilitating respiratory illness. We celebrated Patty Jacob’s work producing the Lamoille Union High School musical Seussical over the weekend. The church mission outreach group has been participating in Samaritan Purse Shoebox Child project and will soon take part in green bag food drive to benefit the Lamoille Food Share Program.
Celebrating communion, Carol Moulton and Faith Boudreau assisted Pastor Sean in presenting the sacraments, with Moulton greeting parishioners and reading Scripture from Thessalonians and Luke.
— Sharon Fortune
