On a snowy, cold Sunday morning parishioners met for the first Sunday worship service during the season of Lent. Our opening prayer acknowledged God’s glory is to always have mercy, to be gracious to all who have gone astray from God’s ways, and to bring them again to embrace and hold fast the truth of God’s unchangeable word.
We were greeted by Kristen Rose, with Todd Baxter reading Scripture from Micah and Corinthians. Musician Patty Jacob accompanied us during the service with help from David Whitcomb on guitar.
We were pleased to welcome retired pastor Norma Stridsberg who led us in Sunday worship as well as during this week’s Ash Wednesday service. We prayed for healing for the injury Pastor Sean Delmore sustained in a recent fall and for his return to health. The focus of Sunday’s sermon was gifts and treasures to hold. Parishioners were encouraged to seek the treasures God has provided for us. As we quietly sit in Jesus’ presence, we can receive the gifts God has to offer to us.
Plans are underway for the upcoming Easter week celebrations. The M&M women’s prayer group continues meeting each Monday evening at 5:15 p.m.
