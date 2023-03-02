On a snowy, cold Sunday morning parishioners met for the first Sunday worship service during the season of Lent. Our opening prayer acknowledged God’s glory is to always have mercy, to be gracious to all who have gone astray from God’s ways, and to bring them again to embrace and hold fast the truth of God’s unchangeable word.

We were greeted by Kristen Rose, with Todd Baxter reading Scripture from Micah and Corinthians. Musician Patty Jacob accompanied us during the service with help from David Whitcomb on guitar.

