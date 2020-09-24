Our church services continue with indoor worship each Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. The call to worship and scripture readings from Philippians and Matthew were read by Jeff Churchill. Patty Jacob provided musical accompaniment and played the carillon following the service.
The administrative board met this past week, receiving reports from committee chairs. This was our first in-person meeting since February, wearing masks and social distancing. Many positive accomplishments have been realized in the six months of COVID restrictions, including installation of the new water line and planning by the worship committee to allow our safe return to indoor worship services.
A memorial service of remembrance is planned for parishioner Patricia Anderson, who passed away in August. The service will be held Oct. 10 outdoors at the church at 10 a.m. The women’s prayer group will continue meeting on Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m. in the church basement.
The sermon was based on Paul’s message to the Philippians. From jail he challenged Christians to face end of life, becoming stronger through difficult times. Paul challenged Christians to face death, knowing that our eternal lives await us following our earthly one.
— Sharon Fortune
