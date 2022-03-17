On the second Sunday of Lent, we gathered to worship and celebrate communion. The Whitcombs assisted pastor Sean Delmore in administering the sacraments. Faith Boudreau greeted parishioners as they arrived and read Scriptures from Philippians and Luke.
Patty Jacob accompanied us musically during the service and following it on the carillon, playing for the larger community to hear.
Delmore’s sermon focused on Christ’s presence even as we grieve and struggle with sadness in our world today. Jesus was warned that Herod was out to get him, yet he continued to do God’s work spreading the message of healing and hope.
We celebrated the joy of the upcoming Easter season and spring’s arrival. We are grateful for Kim Whitcomb’s participation in the penguin plunge for Special Olympics, helping to raise thousands of dollars to benefit that cause.
Prayers were offered for the people of Ukraine and that there will be an end soon to the atrocities of war they are suffering.
Having finished our study of Philippians, the Bible study group continues to meet at church on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. A Zoom option is also available.
— Sharon Fortune
