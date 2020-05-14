Although the pandemic prevents us from holding traditional church services, we continue to focus on ways to be together. This Sunday, Mother’s Day, female parishioners were presented in the church parking lot with carnations in recognition of their special day. An altar was set up as well. Attendees received gift bags and a special blessing was offered for Colleen and Terry McKenna, who are leaving Vermont and moving to North Carolina this coming week.
Once again, Susanna Burnham played music which, via the carillon, was broadcast throughout the community from the church. We received the order of worship via email: thanks again to Faith Boudreau for making this possible.
Pastor David Adams’ sermon cited text from John, with Jesus saying not to be afraid, to trust in God and in him. The sermon went on to discuss the power of the mob and the stoning practices of that time. Psalm 31 directs us to ask for deliverance from one’s enemies.
Our joys and concerns focused on prayers for community members dealing with cancer and many other illnesses, and particularly for those dealing with COVID and the many repercussions created by the pandemic. Additional prayers were offered for the loss of loved ones. Gratitude was expressed for the Sunday school children’s delivery of May baskets, including flowers, cookies and treats to parishioners. We are blessed by the kindness of our youngest church members.
— Sharon Fortune