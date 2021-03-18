On the fourth Sunday of Lent parishioners heard scripture read by Jeff Churchill from Ephesians and John. Parishioners gathered once again either physically at the church on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., utilized the email program, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service.
Pastor David focused on the knowledge that through Christ’s sacrifice for us we shall not perish, but have everlasting life. Lenten season urges us to repent of our sins and confess the error of our ways. The love of God is a blessing to us all.
Plans for the Easter season are as follows:
• Palm Sunday: A service, 8:30-9:15 a.m., in the church, which will be livestreamed via Facebook, with a drive-thru receipt in parking lot of palms for parishioners at 9:15 a.m.
• Easter Sunday: Brief service at the Elmore dam at 6:30 a.m. led by David Whitcomb. Church service, 8:30-9:15 a.m., in the church, and livestreamed on Facebook. Drive-thru communion distribution at 9:15 am.
Easter lilies may be purchased through Susanna Burnham for $15 each. They will be positioned on the altar and can be picked up on the church steps following the drive through communion. If interested, contact susannaguthmann2009@u.northwestern.edu.
Prayer vigil sign up for Good Friday at noon through 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Contact Faith Boudreau to sign up.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet virtually Monday evening at 5:15 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
