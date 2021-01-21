The call to worship focused on God calling each of us to come to him. Scripture readings, delivered by Jeff Churchill, were from Psalms, Corinthians and John. Patty Jacob served as our musician for the in-person service. Parishioners gathered once again either physically at the church on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., or they utilized the email program provided, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service.
We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau, and we received the live stream thanks to Kim Whitcomb.
Pastor David spoke of Jesus’ evangelism as “The Big Roll Out” and likened Jesus to a salesperson. Buying into faith is at the heart of Jesus teachings, as he is the supreme prophet.
We celebrated many joys and prayed for concerns, including those among us dealing with serious illness. Prayers were offered for those who have lost loved ones recently, including the passing of Sharon’s brother, David, following a long battle with cancer.
Additional prayers were offered for those who have lost loved ones, including those struggling with COVID. We prayed for a peaceful transition of power this upcoming week when the inauguration of President Joe Biden takes place.
We remembered our recently deceased parishioner, Anita Morris, whose birthday is this month.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom.
— Sharon Fortune
