As we end the year we continue to worship in three formats: via the email service, on our Facebook page and in person at the church.Thanks to Faith Boudreau and Kim Whitcomb for facilitating this communication and for Pastor David continuing to preside on the in person Sunday worship service.
We celebrated many joys during the past week, including listening to the carillon played by Susanna Burnham on Christmas Eve from the safety of our parked cars. Thanks to the efforts of Patty Jacob a group of 20 carolers went to the Manor to serenade the residents on Saturday afternoon via live streaming from the parking lot. Music remains such a gift during this challenging time when we are unable to connect with others physically.
Prayer requests included those for Esther Greaves’ family; Esther passed away this week. Additional prayers were offered for those struggling with the many stresses associated with the pandemic, including economic and emotional ones. Continued prayers were offered for parishioners struggling with COVID.
We will miss the Twombleys who leave for Florida this week for several months, and wish them safe travel there and a safe return to us. As the year draws to a close we remain united in love for Christ Jesus, sent to us as our savior. We wish everyone a Happy New Year and pray that 2021 will be a safer and better year for all.
— Sharon Fortune
