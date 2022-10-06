Pastor Sean Delmore posed the question, if God is so powerful, why are we suffering? While at times grief can overwhelm us, we must remember that God is with us proclaiming hope and good news. While we can falter in under hardship, we must appreciate that we do enjoy God’s goodness and mercy.
Our prayers included those traveling, especially the Mooney and Cox families who return to New Jersey and Florida respectively this week. Our prayers continue for peace in Ukraine. We were grateful to learn that a parishioner’s surgery went well. We celebrated Patty Jacob’s birthday with a cake following worship.
Our continued prayers are with those who suffered from the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian. Gratitude was expressed for the fire department’s successful harvest dinner and for community events such as this that create friendship and connection.
We enjoyed a delicious potluck meal last Tuesday and made plans to conduct community outreach to those in need.
As is our custom on the first Sunday of each month, we celebrated communion. Carol Moulton and Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta assisted the pastor in presenting the sacraments. Marsha Cox greeted parishioners and read scripture from Psalm and Timothy. Patty Jacob served as our musician.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.