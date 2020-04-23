Once again, parishioners received the order of worship via email. Again, thanks to Faith Boudreau and Pastor David Adams for their continuing efforts.
Prayer requests this week included mention of health care workers who, through their dedication and sacrifice, are serving the many ill during the pandemic. Additional prayers were offered for all essential American employees everywhere who are stocking grocery shelves, operating transportation systems, cleaning public and common areas and performing the many other myriad tasks to keep our country and people afloat.
Apart from COVID illnesses, many of our parishioners are struggling with health issues at this time, including cancer and other maladies. Prayers were offered for them as well as families who have experienced recent loss of loved ones.
The sermon focused on conspiracy theories that abound today relevant to COVID-19, its origin, spread and treatment protocols. Pastor David linked the current climate to long-ago beliefs that Christ did not actually arise following crucifixion. His sermon goes on to address the role of Thomas in questioning Christ’s resurrection, yet 2,000 years of conspiracy theories have proven elusive in discrediting Christ’s resurrection. Ultimately, our belief in the resurrection of Jesus is a matter of faith and we as Christians live out that belief as examples of the Gospel’s truth.
— Sharon Fortune