Parishioners gathered once again Sunday morning in the church parking lot to sing the first hymn, then proceeded into the church for the remainder of the service. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau.
Communion was offered via single use packaging of juice and wafers. Thanks to our church members who provide leadership, musical accompaniment and to Pastor David for leading those present through worship.
The worship committee met this week to continue adjusting the plans and procedures for the worship service.
The women’s prayer group meets on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. outside the church as weather permits. Administrative council meets Sept. 15. Numerous joys and concerns were expressed, with prayers offered for those struggling with health issues and for the hardships imposed by the pandemic. Additionally, prayers were made for family members who have experienced the loss of loved ones.
— Sharon Fortune
