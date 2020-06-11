On a sunny Sunday morning, about a dozen parishioners gathered in the church parking lot to celebrate together in worship. Pastor David Adams led us through the service, which included a celebration of communion with self-contained juice and wafer packets. Items for donation to the food shelf were collected. Later that morning, other parishioners connected via a Zoom meeting.
The Worship Committee will meet this week to review and map out the plan to return to services inside the church building. We will be patient, take care and proceed safely. Concerns or questions should be directed to Pastor David. We will go forward in the spirit and love of Christ.
Prayer concerns included those struggling with illness and the many hardships presented by the pandemic. Additional prayers were offered for our entire country with the riots, protests, and violence spreading as we struggle with racial discrimination and hatred. Joy was expressed for the ability to visit children and grandchildren and for being in the safety of rural Vermont where few cases of the virus are present.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on a young woman who was ostracized from her religious group, and when allowed to rejoin, decided not to do so. She rejected the authoritarian control of a very strict, closed religious community. On Trinity Sunday, we contemplate and worship the God who comes to us as father, son and holy spirit. We go forth in the world representing God and showing people that God is determined to use us to advance his life-giving work in the world.
— Sharon Fortune