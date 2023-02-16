As we gathered on Sunday for worship, we prayed for the Holy Spirit to guide us as we walk in faith and guard us against the powers that would draw us away from God’s love. Kristen Rose greeted parishioners. Scripture readings from Psalm and Matthew, read by Todd Baxter, formed the basis of Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon reflection. Our pastor encouraged us to try to become part of reconciliation in the world. Christ calls to us is to embrace grace, mercy and to strive for righteousness and justice.
We prayed for the horrible calamity in Syria and Turkey caused by the earthquake. We took a special offering to be given to the United Methodist Committee on Relief for distribution to those in need in that region. We continue to pray for those in our community struggling with illness.
