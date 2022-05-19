Parishioners gathered at church for the regular Sunday morning service with many joys and prayer concerns in mind. Joy was expressed for the beautiful weather last week, for attending live theater performances again after a two-year, pandemic-imposed hiatus, for Bill Moulton’s birthday, and for the May baskets left on our cars last Sunday.
Prayers were offered for the continuing horrors experienced in Ukraine, for the senseless domestic terrorist mass shooting in Buffalo, for the rising COVID-19 cases in our community and elsewhere.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of the love of God changing lives. The theme of loving one another is expressed by Christ. The question to us is how do we continue to love in the face of evil and violence? We are called to love those who are most difficult to love, just as Christ did. Even in betrayal we must reach out to others in love.
We continue to be grateful to those in our church community who provide for the essential components of our Sunday services. Our musicians, Scripture readers, greeters and many others are greatly appreciated. Our church could not function without all our members who volunteer to make our worship service function smoothly.
— Sharon Fortune
