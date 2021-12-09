Sunday service included our monthly celebration of communion. Scripture readings were from Malachi and Luke. Pastor Sean Delmore connected the readings to our prayers for peace during this Advent season.
We are preparing for what is to come, including our hope that there will be peace with justice. We are experiencing so many tragedies in our community and world. Our response can only be to grieve and pray. We are often overburdened by grief and the ways of the world, which remain unreconciled with God’s kingdom. Our work as Christians involves holding onto the promises of God.
Our prayers focused on those struggling with medical issues, COVID-19, those who are victims of poor decisions and prayers for hope and strength. We welcomed community children on Sunday afternoon for our annual holiday craft party. Each child left with the crafts they created as well as a handmade gift to take home.
As an outreach to the community, we will hold our annual hayride and caroling Sunday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. Children and adults are welcome to attend this fun, safe event. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served safely outdoors following the caroling event.
Upcoming church events include a blue Christmas service on Dec. 16, 7 p.m. The holidays for some are not a joyous or uplifting time. This service honors those who may be struggling with hardship or grief during the upcoming holidays. All are welcome to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
