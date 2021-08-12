Sunday church service at 8:30 a.m. featured musician Patty Jacob playing for the service as well as the carillon music afterward. Scripture readings were from Psalms and Ephesians.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke to the children, asking them if they could choose to be any superhero, who would that be? Various answers were given. The focus of the sermon reflection was God’s gifts and blessings given to each of us.
We are asked to consider how we live out our faith and to reach out and serve one another. We are called upon to claim the ways we imitate Christ.
We prayed for travel safety, as well as those struggling with illness and recovery. Prayers were offered for the continued raging number of COVID cases in our country.
The church’s administrative council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the church. All are welcome. We will review church duties as well as those who are performing the tasks needed for the smooth operation of the church.
The women’s prayer group, M&M, will resume meeting in August on Monday evenings from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at the church. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.