On the first Sunday of June, and the last Sunday our retiring minister David Adams preached, we enjoyed communion offered by him. He spoke of his 20-plus years in the ministry and his plans following his retirement. We will host a farewell party barbecue for him at the church Saturday, June 26, at 4 p.m.
Our church has opened up, following the many months of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown. Since virtually all members are vaccinated, most feel safe gathering in person without masks. Parishioners gathered physically at the church on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., or they utilized the email program provided by Faith Boudreau, the final one that will be sent out in that manner. Jeff Churchill delivered readings from Samuel and Corinthians. Susanna Burnham and Patty Jacob provided the music.
We celebrated many joys and prayed for concerns, including those struggling with illness, loss and readjustment following the declining COVID threat. We prayed for our teens’ upcoming high school graduation.
On Sunday afternoon a celebration of life was held at church memorializing Wendy Vossler, who died recently. The service, led by Pastor Adams, included family and friends who spoke of Wendy’s generosity and her love of life.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet Mondays at 5:15 p.m. and will now meet at the church. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
