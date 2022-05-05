Parishioners gathered at church on the first day of May, a beautiful sunny spring morning. The Moultons greeted us. Scripture readings from Psalm 30 and John 21 were read by Faith Boudreau. Patty Jacob served as musician and played the carillon following the worship service for the Elmore community to enjoy. We celebrated communion as is our custom on the first Sunday of each month.
Pastor Sean Delmore reminded us that Easter continues. We remember Jesus as the good shepherd. Anyone who has lost their way need only seek Christ as their redeemer. Through God our transformation continues throughout the season. We are called by God to feed people and greet them with grace. Christ the redeemer is present for those who know him.
May baskets will be prepared this week by Boudreau and the children for distribution next Sunday. These lovely baskets include spring flowers and cookies. We appreciate the efforts of those who construct these lovely gifts for parishioners.
Bible study continues Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. and the women’s prayer group meets on Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m. The administrative board will meet this week and trustees meet on May 10.
— Sharon Fortune
