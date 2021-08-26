We are grateful to all who make our church function and run smoothly week to week, to bring the word of God to parishioners. Musician Patty Jacob plays piano during the service then moves to the organ to play the carillon music following the service. The beautiful organ music resounds throughout our lake community each Sunday following worship.
At our Sunday service we were pleased to have our children recognized in the program. Jake and Sarah Lubin, who are from New Jersey, vacation in Elmore each summer with their grandparents, Tom and Marguerite Money. The children received Bibles from Sunday school superintendent Faith Boudreau.
The two children are enthusiastic attendees of the vacation Bible school each summer. Additionally, Jake did the scripture reading in church on Sunday from Psalm 84. We are pleased to have the participation of our children in the life of the church.
Our administrative board met last week to review tasks necessary to keep our church operating. Again, we are very grateful to all those who contribute time and energy to making our church operate smoothly as a vibrant tribute to God and his power in our community. We continue to offer prayers for those in need and to express thankfulness for our many joys.
Taylor Whitcomb was married on Saturday at Burke Mountain. She is the daughter of Kim and David Whitcomb.
The women’s prayer group, M&Ms, meets on Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m. at church and all are welcome to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
