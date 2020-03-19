We are living in scary and unprecedented times with the outbreak and spread of coronavirus and its catastrophic implications as a worldwide pandemic. This health crisis provides the opportunity to think of, care for and help others.
As Christians, this is our typical calling. However, during this pandemic crisis the form that takes must be different. We should feel free to phone neighbors who may be isolated. Above all, we must follow the advice of medical professionals and the CDC regarding the necessity of social isolation and hygiene regimens.
We have canceled two planned events that would typically draw a large number of people together. The March 22 sugar on snow event is canceled, as is the April 5 Easter egg hunt.
We will continue to pray for safety and returning good health for all in our community and in the world, along with an end to this disruptive and frightening health crisis.
— Sharon Fortune