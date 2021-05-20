Those who were present for the in-person church service on Sunday gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Others utilized email or the livestream broadcast during the service.
We followed the order of worship provided by Faith Boudreau and the livestream thanks to Jeff Churchill. Patty Jacob accompanied parishioners musically during the service and on the carillon afterward.
Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from Acts and 1 John.
Our church community celebrated the life of long time parishioner Anita Morris, who died last November. Saturday was a beautiful day as we gathered outside and spoke of our fond memories of Anita and all that she had contributed to our church and Elmore community. Thanks to Martha Twombley, we enjoyed refreshments outside following the memorial service.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on leadership and how as disciples of Christ it is our job to show our leadership in service to God. As leaders of our faith, we must listen to where God is leading us.
Our church community is preparing for a pastoral transition as David Adams approaches his retirement from the ministry at the end of June.
— Sharon Fortune
