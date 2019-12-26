Our church has many occasions to celebrate the Advent season. On Tuesday evening we held a Blue Christmas service for community members. This special service was designed to honor those in the community who are struggling with grief or loss during the holidays. Scripture readings and candle lighting in memory of those no longer with us were part of this solemn service.
The women’s prayer group, the M&M’s, met at Pat Anderson’s house on Thursday evening before Christmas to celebrate the season, enjoy delicious food and fellowship.
The Sunday school children sponsored Children’s Sunday on Dec. 22, with many children participating in this annual pageant.
The Christmas Eve pageant, which is a choral and dramatic re-enactment of the birth of Christ, is a special event within our church community.
As we celebrate this holiday season and beyond, our church is open and welcoming to everyone. We wish God’s love and peace to all in the coming New Year.
— Sharon Fortune