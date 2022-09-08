Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of the ways in which we think of how God is calling us. How do we consider our salvation and Christ’s sacrifice, which purchased our salvation? We must prioritize these thoughts as there are so many competing elements in our modern world for our attention as Christians.
We prayed for those struggling with anxiety and depression. We prayed for the people of Jackson, Miss., who are without water. We continued prayers for those dealing with serious illness, especially cancer, stroke and COVID-19.
We celebrated our many community weekend Labor Day activities in Elmore, including the red-light event in memory of Warren Miller. Especially noteworthy was the beautiful red light display in our church steeple. We continue to pray for peace in Ukraine.
As is our custom on the first Sunday of each month, we celebrated communion. Carol Moulton and Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta assisted the pastor in presenting the sacraments. Kevin and Susan Drew were our greeters, with Kevin reading Scripture from Jeremiah and Luke. Patty Jacob served as our musician.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.