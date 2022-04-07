Parishioners were greeted by Susan and Kevin Drew, with Kevin reading Scripture passages from Philippians and John. We celebrated communion with the Whitcombs, assisting Pastor Sean Delmore in administering the sacraments.
Patty Jacob was our musician. Joys and concerns were expressed, including prayers for family members and friends struggling with health concerns and continuing prayers for the people of Ukraine as they endure the horrors of war. A special joy was shared regarding Annaliese Whitcomb’s engagement announcement.
Delmore spoke of the importance of generosity, which takes many forms. In Jesus’ day the washing of feet was a display of love and generosity. The anointing of feet was an act of great devotion. The manner in which we love and serve together is a true reflection of our faith.
Women’s prayer group meets on Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m., with Bible study meeting each Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The annual children’s Easter egg hunt will take place this Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m. All area children are welcome.
The Easter prayer vigil occurs from Good Friday at noon through Easter morning. Our Easter morning brief service is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Elmore dam followed by breakfast at church at 7:45 a.m. and Easter worship at 8:30 a.m.
— Sharon Fortune
