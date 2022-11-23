Our call to worship reminded us that God has always been in charge, and even when things seem out of control, God’s reign is on its way. Carol Moulton greeted parishioners and read scripture from Luke.
We prayed for safety for the many people traveling during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. We prayed for the LGBTQ nightclub participants in Colorado Springs who were attacked. Five people were killed, and many others injured. Prayers for those suffering with cancer were offered. Joy was expressed for Julia’s brother, Archie, whose surgery this week went well.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of Peter’s denial of Jesus even as Christ was being crucified. We struggle with our own sins or seek retribution for the sins of others, especially if those sins are heinous. We must remember that it is never too late to seek repentance. We must strive to show grace and mercy for others.
We enjoyed our church community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday evening and look forward to the upcoming annual events that accompany the Advent season.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.