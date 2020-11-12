Our church services continued this week as we gathered at 8:30 a.m. in the church on a beautiful sunny Sunday morning.
Joys expressed included appreciation for nature, animals and the unusually warm November days. We celebrated the addition to our roadside sign, which says “All are Welcome.” We continue to pray for those suffering from illness, loss and hardship during these trying times. We offered prayers for the current president as well as the president-elect as America navigates this transition.
We greatly appreciate Faith Boudreau sending the weekly printed bulletin to every parishioner via email, along with requests for prayer concerns and joys. Additionally, we appreciate our worship leader, Jeff Churchill, and musician, Patty Jacob, for all they do to make our weekly services happen.
Our annual church conference meeting has been postponed by our district superintendent, and we will notify parishioners of the reschedule date. Church committees continue with scheduled meetings, including the second Tuesday monthly trustee meeting and the upcoming worship committee meeting this Thursday.
The women’s prayer group, M&Ms, meets each Monday at 5:15 p.m. and all are welcome.
Pastor David’s sermon challenged us to avoid the sin of idolatry and to worship God and not ourselves. Scripture and our present-day lives encourage us to take God more seriously and ourselves less so.
— Sharon Fortune
