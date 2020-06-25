Two dozen parishioners gathered once again on a bright, warm Sunday morning in the church parking lot to celebrate together in worship. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau. Once again, items for donation to the food shelf were collected. Thanks to Jeff Churchill who served as worship leader and to Patty Jacob who provided musical accompaniment for our hymn singing. Following the weekly service we have come to appreciate the music of the carillon, played by Susanna Burnham, which resounds beautifully throughout the whole of the Elmore community.
The Worship Committee met again last week, and plan to meet again this coming week to review and map out the plan to return to services inside the church building. We will be patient, take care and proceed safely. Concerns or questions should be directed to Pastor David Adams. We will go forward in the Spirit and love of Christ. The women’s prayer group met last Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. outside of the church building and will meet again this week, weather permitting.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on our fear of death and how that shapes the human experience. Our mortality is addressed in the words of the disciple, Paul, who extolled the grandeur of God’s grace. In Christ, we learn that God forgives our sins and takes us as we are. Baptism provides us with an opportunity to become the new self that God wishes us to be.
— Sharon Fortune
