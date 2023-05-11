We gathered on a beautiful sunny spring morning for worship and to celebrate communion. Pastor Sean Delmore administered the sacraments assisted by Susan and Kevin Drew. Faith Boudreau greeted parishioners and read scriptures from Psalm and John.
We were pleased to have Leslie Drew speak with the congregation regarding the Christian summer Camp Wanakee in Meridith, N.H. Typically, about 500 campers attend each summer. Drew has attended the camp many summers and spoke of what an uplifting and fun experience it is for young people.
