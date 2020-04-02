We received a message from Pastor David Adams this week regarding his rearranging of the altar at our church. The picture he sent to parishioners reflects our sheltering in place due to the coronavirus.
He placed the cross in a new spot. A roll of toilet paper, which has become a symbol of our greed and hoarding, was placed on the table. This symbolizes our fear during this crisis. He suggests that when we offer our hoarding spirit at the altar of God, it becomes a gift to someone in real need.
Other items brought forward reflect the instruments used during this health emergency, including a bar of soap, hand sanitizer and portable tissues. The area was then surrounded by caution tape, whose ends are 6 feet apart as they approach the altar, to reflect safe social distance needed at this time.
All this reminds us of the unique and urgent crisis we are experiencing in our world at this time.
Our order of worship was sent to parishioners via email and included hymns, collected prayers and a list of those to be remembered in prayer. Continued prayers are needed for all those suffering as a result of the virus.
The sermon focused on Lazarus and Jesus’ interaction with him. Connection was made between this Bible story and our contemporary Winnie the Pooh.
Announcements included a request from the staff at The Manor for donations of toilet paper. Laurie from The Manor has asked Pastor David to invite each family to contribute one roll to the cause. Paper products can be left at church and will go directly to The Manor.
Next week, Palm Sunday, there will be palms to distribute in the church parking lot. A drive-by pickup (or home delivery for those who prefer) will occur at 9 a.m. No one is to get out of cars, please. Stay tuned for information regarding a creative and safe Easter celebration.
— Sharon Fortune