The children’s message, delivered by Pastor David Adams, focused on his upcoming mission trip to Kentucky. He will work with a team of volunteers to assist impoverished people there with construction projects and home repairs. He stressed the importance of volunteering to help those less fortunate.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on the struggle with temptation and the conflict between good and evil. He reminded parishioners that evil and sin originated from the one act of Adam in the Garden of Eden, when he ate the forbidden fruit. Repentance begins when we admit our own failings and sins. Only then can we claim our new life in Christ.
We celebrated communion, our practice on the first Sunday of each month, with David and Kim Whitcomb assisting Pastor Adams. Our prayers included those who are dealing with illness, especially cancer. We recognized the joy of safe vacation travels and the birth of new baby goats. The Moultons celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary, sharing a cake downstairs after the worship service.
Our Sunday school is planning a Family Dessert and Game Night at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Parishioners are encouraged to invite a friend to this fun event. We are grateful for the many outreach efforts of our youngest church members.
In celebration of Lent, we will hold prayer meeting times every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. All are welcome to join this informal gathering of people who wish to pray silently.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s prayer group, the M&Ms, Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.
• Trustees meeting Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m.
• Bible class Saturday, 8:30 a.m., at Wilders’ house.
— Sharon Fortune