Those who were present for the in-person church service gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Others utilized the email program provided, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau, and we received the livestream thanks to Kim Whitcomb.
Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from John, Luke and Acts. Thanks to musicians Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham for playing music during the service, and to Susanna for playing the Carillon, which sounded throughout the village after the service.
The sermon focused on issues of imagination versus knowledge. As children of God we imagine and strive to become more like Jesus. Pastor David spoke of believers of Christ choosing, through imagination, victory over sin.
We prayed for many concerns, including how best to address our loved ones in our community who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
We welcomed the Twombleys who have returned to Elmore from their Florida stay.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom.
— Sharon Fortune
