We gathered on Sunday to give thanks to the Lord and sing God’s praises. We continually seek God’s presence in our lives and must remember all the wonderful things that God has done as we praise the Lord. Our worship service included monthly communion. Pastor Sean Delmore administered the sacraments with assistance from Kevin and Susan Drew. Tom Mooney read Scripture passages from Psalm and Romans.
Our prayers included those who are struggling with cancer, and those recovering from serious injury. Prayers were offered for Keith Allen. We are keeping the children leaving for summer camp in our prayers. Prayers were offered for safe travel as Monica West comes to Vermont later this week from Florida. We appreciate time with friends and family as we prepare to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
