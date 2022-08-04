Sunday service included a celebration of a very successful vacation Bible school. Parishioners were treated to a beautiful slideshow featuring the many children and adults who participated in the week’s activities and events. Thanks to Abigail Boudreau for taking pictures and formulating the beautiful video presentation. Many people were involved in making this annual event such a success, including superintendent Faith Boudreau and nursery teacher Lena Boudreau.
Pastor Sean Delmore, Susan Drew, Taylor Shove and Joseph Dewan were among the many valuable helpers making the week a memorable experience for our children.
Scripture passages from Colossians and Luke were read by Martha Vossler. Delmore’s message focused on material greed as idolatry. What we treasure in our lives reflects our values as Christians and people of God. In God’s eyes we are treasured for who we are, not for our material wealth. It was the theme of Bible school and is one we need to keep foremost in our minds.
The women’s M&M group will resume meeting in August on Monday evenings at 5:15 pm at the church. The church yard sale will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20 at Hope Grows Farm, Route 15, Hyde Park. Thanks to Ray and Caroline Chauvin for allowing us to use their beautiful facility for our event.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.