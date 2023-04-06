Palm Sunday was celebrated by parishioners as we sang “Hosanna” and marched around the church waving palms in the air. In addition to our celebration of Palm Sunday, we also received communion. Pastor Sean Delmore was assisted by Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta and Jill Paige in administering the sacraments.
On Wednesday two dozen community children gathered to prepare Easter eggs for the Sunday afternoon egg hunt. Thanks to Faith Boudreau for organizing this event. Parishioners prayed for several community members who are afflicted with heart problems, for Drew’s cousin in California who died and for the destruction and deaths experienced in the South caused by recent tornadoes. A joy was expressed regarding Boudreau’s brother’s 80th birthday celebration.
