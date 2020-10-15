Church services continue with indoor worship each Sunday morning at 8:30. We continue to pray for those suffering from illness and hardship during these trying times.
On Saturday morning we celebrated our beloved member Patricia Anderson’s life with a memorial service. Her family members, along with church and community members, paid tribute to Pat, who passed away on Aug. 14 following a valiant battle with cancer. It was a sunny, warm, breezy day outside the church as we gathered to remember and celebrate the life of our dear parishioner and friend.
The church administrative board is scheduled to meet on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the church. Committee chairpersons will provide brief reports, but the evening’s focus will be on approving a budget for the upcoming year. All parishioners are welcome to attend this meeting.
— Sharon Fortune
