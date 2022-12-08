We celebrated the second Sunday of Advent by lighting two Advent candles. The candle of joyful hope and the candle of proclaimed peace remind us that we are rising toward God’s promise. We also offer the candles as a sign that we hold on to hope and work for peace.
Our joys and concern prayers included those who are struggling with illness along with the people of Ukraine. We appreciate receiving Advent booklets that guide us through this season. Music by a regional gospel choir was a blessing. The community expressed gratitude for the children’s holiday craft party on Sunday afternoon. Toys and food were collected for the Lamoille Family Center and the Lamoille Food Share green bag project.
The readings from Isaiah and Matthew focused on John the Baptist. Scripture readings provide us with words from prophets.
The Sunday afternoon children’s holiday craft party welcomed nearly two dozen children who made crafts and decorated cookies. Next Sunday at 3 p.m., the church hosts its annual caroling and hayride. Faith Boudreau leads children and adults to visit several area homes, singing and delivering cookies. All community children and adults are welcome to attend.
The women’s group will resume meeting next Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:15 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
