On this Second Sunday in Lent parishioners were reminded by Pastor David how the practices of Lent prepare us for Holy Week. There is a gap between who we are and who God is, and as people of faith we strive to close that gap. Jesus taught the disciples that he must die in order to be resurrected so that he could save us. We move through Lent, choosing to walk closer to God.
Parishioners gathered once again either physically at the church on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., utilized the email program provided, or logged onto the Facebook livestream during or after the service.
We celebrated many joys and prayed for concerns, including those coping with serious health concerns. Parishioners expressed joy for the beautiful sunshine and nice winter weather we had this last week.
The worship committee met this week to plan for Easter service celebrations. There will be drive-through celebrations on both Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday. Communion will be celebrated during the drive through April 4, the Easter Sunday service. More information will be forthcoming regarding details of these events.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
