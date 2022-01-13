On a cold, sleety Sunday morning parishioners gathered for worship. Scripture readings, read by Louise Fournier, were from Acts and Luke. Our opening prayer invited us to proclaim the good news and live according to the example of Christ.
Joys included upcoming birthdays and gratitude for God’s steadfast presence in our lives. We continued praying for those suffering from illness, especially cancer and coronavirus sickness. Special prayers were offered for children too young to receive the coronavirus vaccination and for our schoolchildren. Church members collected items in a sunshine basket to deliver to a community member struggling with cancer.
Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon focused on Christ’s baptism as a symbol of God reaching out to clean us all. Baptism, a major sacrament, draws us into the family of God. We were encouraged to focus on our relationship with God.
On Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. is Bible study. The focus will be Philippians, chapter 1. A light meal will be provided. Mature Methodists will continue to meet either in person or by Zoom. Administrative council will meet at the church on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
