Parishioners gathered once again on Sunday morning in the church parking lot to celebrate together in worship. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau. Once again, items for donation to the food shelf were collected. Communion was offered via single-use packaging of juice and wafers. Thanks to our church members who provide leadership and musical accompaniment, and to Pastor David Adams for leading those present through worship. Work is in progress to provide children who typically attend vacation Bible school with materials for use independently in their homes. Stay tuned for more information on this outreach.
Sunday worship services will continue being held in the church parking lot at 8:30 a.m., as weather permits. Concerns or questions should be directed to Pastor David Adams. The women’s prayer group will continue to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. outside of the church as weather permits. Numerous joys and concerns were expressed, with prayers offered for those struggling with health issues and for the hardships imposed by the pandemic. Gratitude was expressed for a beautiful July 4 day, and for celebrations, including fireworks around the lake.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on the importance of caring for others, especially in their time of need and with end of life issues and struggles. Caring for others helps us become stronger and should not be viewed as a burden. The purpose of church and worshiping Christ is to remember that serving others in outreach is our best and most rewarding offering.
— Sharon Fortune
