Christ is risen indeed. Our church celebrated holy week in a variety of ways. A prayer vigil was conducted from Good Friday through Easter. On Palm Sunday, 35 children, their parents and grandparents enjoyed the annual Easter egg hunt.
Pastor Sean Delmore presided over Maundy Thursday services. A brief service at the dam was held on Easter morning, followed by a pancake breakfast and regular worship service. Brent Hosking and Kevin Drew cooked Easter breakfast. The altar was decorated with lilies, other flowers, trees and springtime features by Julia Compagna and Faith Boudreau. Lilies were contributed by parishioners in memory of loved ones no longer with us. Through our continued outreach ministry, Susan Drew coordinated our church’s contribution to the Green Bag Food collection in support of the Lamoille Food Share.
