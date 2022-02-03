The message from Pastor Sean Delmore focused on love as the central and important value in our lives. Scripture passages from Corinthians and Luke, read by Todd Baxter, reinforced this theme.
Living in the fullness of God’s love will sustain us. The way in which we live out our values in our community is crucial. God’s love for us is carried out in the world through the way we live.
We were pleased to officially welcome two new members to our church. Susan and Kevin Drew were received into church membership on Sunday. Following the worship service, we enjoyed a reception welcoming the Drews into the Elmore church family.
Our prayers focused on those who are grieving the loss of loved ones. The death of community members brings sadness to us all. Longtime parishioner Anita Morris, who died a year ago, was remembered for her appreciation of the natural world around us and as an example of someone who modeled forgiveness.
Bible study continues Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at church, and there is a Zoom option for those who do not wish to attend in person.
— Sharon Fortune
