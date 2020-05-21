A dozen parishioners gathered in the church parking lot on Sunday morning at 8:45 a.m. to celebrate together in a modified worship service. Pastor David Adams led us through the service, with assistance from Jeff Churchill who read scripture, and Patty Jacob who played the keyboard accompanying our hymn singing. Following the service, Susanna Burnham played the carillon, which sounded beautifully throughout the whole of the Elmore community, while other parishioners connected via Zoom. All parishioners received the order of worship via email, thanks to the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau.

For the next several weeks, there will be a short service in the parking lot from 8:45-9:15 a.m., weather permitting. It is unclear when we will be able to be back in the church building for worship, but we look forward to that happening when it is deemed to be safe.

Prayers included those struggling with loss of loved ones, illness and the many hardships presented by the pandemic. Joy was expressed for the lovely natural setting of our church, for nice weather and for our high school and college graduates who are finishing their education without a typical culminating celebration. Prayers were offered for all those dealing with loneliness and isolation during this stressful time.

Pastor David’s sermon focused on the issue of modern people developing quasi-religious cults around a variety of aspects of life. Some examples of the elements people choose to focus on include busyness, romance, parenting, food, technology and politics. Instead of focusing on the secular culture, we would be wise to focus on how Christ has impacted our lives or the lives of others. Jesus provides us with “enough,” if we will only recognize it.

— Sharon Fortune

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.