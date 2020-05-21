A dozen parishioners gathered in the church parking lot on Sunday morning at 8:45 a.m. to celebrate together in a modified worship service. Pastor David Adams led us through the service, with assistance from Jeff Churchill who read scripture, and Patty Jacob who played the keyboard accompanying our hymn singing. Following the service, Susanna Burnham played the carillon, which sounded beautifully throughout the whole of the Elmore community, while other parishioners connected via Zoom. All parishioners received the order of worship via email, thanks to the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau.
For the next several weeks, there will be a short service in the parking lot from 8:45-9:15 a.m., weather permitting. It is unclear when we will be able to be back in the church building for worship, but we look forward to that happening when it is deemed to be safe.
Prayers included those struggling with loss of loved ones, illness and the many hardships presented by the pandemic. Joy was expressed for the lovely natural setting of our church, for nice weather and for our high school and college graduates who are finishing their education without a typical culminating celebration. Prayers were offered for all those dealing with loneliness and isolation during this stressful time.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on the issue of modern people developing quasi-religious cults around a variety of aspects of life. Some examples of the elements people choose to focus on include busyness, romance, parenting, food, technology and politics. Instead of focusing on the secular culture, we would be wise to focus on how Christ has impacted our lives or the lives of others. Jesus provides us with “enough,” if we will only recognize it.
— Sharon Fortune