Parishioners gathered in the church parking lot Sunday morning to celebrate together in a modified worship service. Pastor David Adams led them through the service. Following the service, Susanna Burnham played the carillon, which sounded beautifully throughout the whole of the Elmore community, while later that morning other parishioners connected via a Zoom meeting. All parishioners received the order of worship via email thanks to the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau.
Gov. Phil Scott just released information permitting religious gatherings of 25 percent capacity, which means that in Elmore, 45 people may gather inside beginning next week. We will follow established guidelines and recognize the importance of listening to one another’s concerns regarding gathering safely for in-house worship and to create our own plan for re-entry. Some parishioners will not yet be ready to enter even this reduced concentration of people in worship. Thus, we need to be patient, take care and proceed safely. Concerns or questions should be directed to Pastor David Adams. We will go forward in the spirit and love of Christ.
Prayers included those struggling with loss of loved ones, illness and the many hardships presented by the pandemic. Joy was expressed for the beautiful weather we have enjoyed this week. Prayers were offered for all those dealing with loneliness and isolation during this stressful time.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on Jesus’ ascension to heaven. We should remember that Jesus came to us as a teacher and to show us how to live as the people of God. He taught his disciples how to put into practice his teachings.
— Sharon Fortune