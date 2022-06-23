We gathered on Sunday in celebration of many joys in our church community. Thankfulness was expressed for recent graduations and for the baccalaureate service last Sunday.
Our music director, Patty Jacob, has been featured in a video posted on YouTube. As the subject of the video, her student entered the video in the Freedom and Unity Festival and won first prize. We celebrated a successful lake association breakfast Saturday, having served 100 community members. We prayed for those suffering from illness. Kevin and Susan Drew’s daughter and her partner are in our prayers as they relocate to Vermont. The upcoming Lamoille Area Cancer Walk is in our prayers as well.
Because Pastor Sean Delmore is on vacation this week, lay speaker Sharon Fortune led the service and delivered the sermon reflection. Basing comments on the Scripture passage from Luke, she spoke of the evidence of miracles in our world. It seems that in both Jesus’ time and today, it is difficult for people to accept miracles. The power of prayer often yields miracles. As Christians we believe in prayer and embrace its power to create miracles.
— Sharon Fortune
