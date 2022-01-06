On the last Sunday of Christmas, we celebrated communion, with the Whitcombs assisting Pastor Sean Delmore in administering the sacraments. Scripture passages from Ephesians and John were read by Todd Baxter.
Prayer concerns focused on parishioners struggling with illness, injury and loss of loved ones. We prayed for the Keith family as they mourn the loss of their son, brother and father, Teddy. Kathy Miller is in our prayers as she passed on the operation of the Elmore Store to new owners this week. Warren and Kathy have been Elmore’s faithful shopkeepers and beloved community members for 38 years. Joy was expressed for the ability of families to gather during the recent holidays and for those safely traveling from long distances to be with their loved ones.
Delmore’s sermon reflection focused on God becoming real through Jesus. God’s presence through Christ is the good news of Christmas. The advent season is one filled with clear images. The message of new life comes to us prayerfully and through our relationship with God.
A bible study is planned to begin later this month. The M&M women’s group will resume meeting later this month.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.