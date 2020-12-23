Our parishioners celebrated the fourth and final Sunday in Advent in preparation for Christmas on Friday. The church service included readings from Luke, which addressed the upcoming birth of Christ. The important theme of this scripture is that with God, nothing is impossible.
Readings from Luke encourage us to hear Mary and Elizabeth’s stories about their upcoming births. The angels tell the women to rejoice. The women do God’s will and go where God sends them.
While Christmas will be different this year for all of us, the story of Jesus birth is the same, and we can be comforted by the Christ child coming to earth as our Savior.
On Sunday afternoon a dozen parishioners braved the winter chill to gather outside the church in the parking lot for a carol sing and to hear the story of Christ’s birth. Dressed in period attire, Pastor David led us through the familiar story as we sang Carols to highlight each facet of the story of the birth of baby Jesus. Thanks to our church members who made this celebration possible.
We are unable to host our traditional Christmas Eve pageant, but we will celebrate musically on Christmas Eve. Community members are invited to come to the church parking lot, remaining safely in their cars, from 6-6:45 p.m. to hear the music of the carillon as it wafts over the Lake Elmore community in the spirit of Christmas.
A medley of Christmas music will be performed by musician Susanna Burnham. We are grateful and we wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas.
— Sharon Fortune
